Ten teams compete at fourth annual Stew and Brew in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The fourth annual Stew and Brew was held Saturday in Kinston.

People from all over came together at Mother Earth Brewing to chow down for a good cause.

Ten cook teams set up shop in hopes of winning the best bowl of fish stew.

For $10, community members got to taste each team’s stew and then head inside for a beer.

The event is a fundraiser for G.I. Joe’s and SALUTE.

The money will go towards finding a new location for the military living history museum.

“They’re getting ready to relocate so this is a very important cook off this year. so it can help them move and get into the new location.and just spread the news of needing volunteers for the museum,” volunteer Anna Kinsey said.

A six-person judge panel awarded trophies and cash prizes to the top three stews.

