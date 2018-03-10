Rams fall just short of first ever basketball state title

By Published:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – The ninth-seeded Greene Central Rams outscored second-seeded Forest Hills, 20-14 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough for the Rams to claim the 2A state title as they fell 63-59 on Saturday afternoon.

DonQuez Davis (12), Torrence Clark (12), Imajae Dodd (11) and Donte Johnson (10) all scored in double-figures in the loss. The Rams didn’t have an answer for the hot shooting Yellow Jackets team who hit 12 three-pointers in the game, including seven in the third quarter alone.

The Rams tried to use their size to their advantage as Greene Central outrebounded Forest Hills 30-26 and the Rams also won the points in the paint battle 28-14. But foul trouble from Dodd limited the number of times the Rams could attack the weakness of the Yellow Jackets.

Charles Harris and the Rams finish the season 26-7 overall.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s