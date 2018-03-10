Rams fall just short of first ever basketball state title

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – The ninth-seeded Greene Central Rams outscored second-seeded Forest Hills, 20-14 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough for the Rams to claim the 2A state title as they fell 63-59 on Saturday afternoon.

DonQuez Davis (12), Torrence Clark (12), Imajae Dodd (11) and Donte Johnson (10) all scored in double-figures in the loss. The Rams didn’t have an answer for the hot shooting Yellow Jackets team who hit 12 three-pointers in the game, including seven in the third quarter alone.

The Rams tried to use their size to their advantage as Greene Central outrebounded Forest Hills 30-26 and the Rams also won the points in the paint battle 28-14. But foul trouble from Dodd limited the number of times the Rams could attack the weakness of the Yellow Jackets.

Charles Harris and the Rams finish the season 26-7 overall.