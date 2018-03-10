Over 100 girl scouts explore areas of stem during annual TechnoQuest

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Girl Scouts held their annual TechnoQuest at ECU’s engineering school Saturday.

Almost 150 girls from all over the East got to explore areas of STEM.

It included different labs, workshops and speakers.

It was a day of fun and chance for the girls to get a taste for what a career in STEM would be like.

“The way our world is, things are technologically advancing and expanding,” STEM program director Desmine Burton said. “Its good to get them to see and really start having an interest. Do I want to be an engineer? Do I want to be a teacher? Do I want to be a doctor? These kinds of events will really help.”

TechnoQuest is for middle school and high school girl scouts.

This was the second time the event has been held at ECU

