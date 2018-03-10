Northern Guilford wins second straight title by defeating Jacksonville

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The Northern Guilford Nighthawks picked up a second straight state championship by dropping Jacksonville, 60-50 in the 3A girls title game at Reynolds Coliseum on Saturday night. The Nighthawks pushed their lead to as many as 19 in the first half en route to the victory.

The Cardinals had no answer for Kassie Robakiewicz who as 5-6 from three and scored a game high 24 points as she took home MVP honors. Her teammate, Elissa Cunane added 23 points as the two combine for 78-percent of Northern Guilford’s points. Areon Laurent paced Jacksonville with 16 points while Kiani Gravley chipped in 14 and Kenne Todd-Williams added 10.

Jacksonville only turned the ball over nine times while forcing the Nighthawks into 14 turnovers, but it wasn’t enough.

The Cardinals finish the season 23-5 overall.