Mt. Airy cruises to second straight title by dropping Pamlico County

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The Mount Airy girls basketball team flexed it’s muscles in Saturday’s 1A state title game by cruising past Pamlico County, 69-32.

It started from the tip. The Granite Bears outscored the Hurricanes 21-10 in the opening frame and held a 19 point lead heading to the half. The Hurricanes struggled to hold on to the ball, turning it over 27 times in the loss.

Jainaya Jones was the only Pamlico player to score in double figures as she netted 18 points on a 6-16 shooting performance. While Jo Snow scored a game-high 27 points to lead Mount Airy.

