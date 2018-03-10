Morehead City house fires leaves one dead

By Published: Updated:

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT)- The Morehead City Fire department and EMS were on the scene early Saturday morning for a house fire on Crab Point Loop Road in Morehead City.

Dispatchers responded to the call around 2 am at a one story wood frame structure, after a neighbor noticed fire coming from the home.

Upon arrival fire officials were notified that someone was still inside, and attempted a rescue. But were unsuccessful due to heavy fire conditions.

Firefighters were able to locate the victims body once the fire suppressed.

Information on the victim has not yet been released.

Morehead City Fire Marshal, Carteret County Fire Marshal  Carteret County Fire Marshal, and Carteret County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.

