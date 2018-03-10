Monarchs 59 game win streak snapped in 3A title game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Northside-Jacksonville’s quest at back-to-back perfect seasons was cut a game short as they fell to Cox Mill 65-63 in the 3A state championship game. This was the Monarchs first year playing in 3A (won the 2A title in 2016-17).

The Monarchs took a late lead, 63-60 and outscored the Chargers 19-11 in the fourth but Cox Mill was able to seal the game at the foul en route to the title.

Northside had three players in double-figures, Kenny Dye (18), Gabe Kirkendoll (16) and Jason Robinson (13). Wendell Moore Jr paced Cox Mill with 24 points while Caleb Stone-Carrawell chipped in 18.

Tony Marshburn’s squad dominated Cox Mill on the glass, 32-18 but the Monarchs were hampered by 22 turnovers to the Chargers 11.

Northside-Jacksonville finishes the year 29-1 overall and 59-1 combine over the last two seasons.

