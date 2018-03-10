Langley leads North Pitt to second state title in three years

By Published: Updated:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Nyjanique Langley scored a game-high 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to help lift North Pitt over North Wilkes in the girls 2A state championship, 63-42 allowing the Panthers to grab their second state championship in the last three years.

Langley was named the MVP of the state championship game. Over the last two games, Langley scored 74 points allowing the third seeded Panthers to back-to-back upset wins.

The biggest difference in the game was the Panthers success beyond the arc. North Pitt shot 50-percent from three (6-12) while North Wilkes was just 1-10 from deep.

North Pitt outscored North Wilkes 22-9 in the final quarter of the game. The Panthers also won the battle on the glass, 41-24 including 12 offensive rebounds for William Knight’s squad.

This marks the third state championship in program history.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s