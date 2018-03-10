Langley leads North Pitt to second state title in three years

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Nyjanique Langley scored a game-high 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to help lift North Pitt over North Wilkes in the girls 2A state championship, 63-42 allowing the Panthers to grab their second state championship in the last three years.

Langley was named the MVP of the state championship game. Over the last two games, Langley scored 74 points allowing the third seeded Panthers to back-to-back upset wins.

The biggest difference in the game was the Panthers success beyond the arc. North Pitt shot 50-percent from three (6-12) while North Wilkes was just 1-10 from deep.

North Pitt outscored North Wilkes 22-9 in the final quarter of the game. The Panthers also won the battle on the glass, 41-24 including 12 offensive rebounds for William Knight’s squad.

This marks the third state championship in program history.