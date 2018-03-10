High school teams compete in robotics competition at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It was a packed house at Minges Coliseum Saturday for one of the biggest robotics competitions.

“First” Robotics Competition hosts high school teams who make their own robots to compete through an obstacle course.

Over 30 school-aged teams across North Carolina came to Greenville to compete with their hand-crafted robots.

They created real life video games that took six weeks to complete.

Although the competitors are high school students, they learn a skill set they can take with them as they start their careers.

The next level after Saturday’s district competition is the state competition. Then, the finalists hope to move on to the world championship which is held in Houston, Texas in April.