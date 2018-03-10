“FIRST” Robotics Competition held at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Minges Coliseum was a full house today, but not for a sports game, rather one of the biggest robotics competitions.

“FIRST” robotics competition hosts high school teams who make their own robots to compete through an obstacle course.

Brain power is exactly what was running today’s “FIRST robotics competition” at Minges Coliseum.

33 high school-aged teams across our state came to Greenville to compete with their hand crafted robots.

“Today robots will be working to pick up power cubes and put them on a scale,” said, Marie Hopper, president of FIRST North Carolina. “They get points for every second that they have control of the scale for their side’s color.”

A real life video game took six weeks for the students to complete.

“We have six hours to pretty much fine tune the programming,” said Alannah Napast, Pitt Pirates 2642.

“Get the drivers ready to drive it and make sure everything is tweaked with engineering.”

Every part of the robots make up must be “just so” in order to “win the game”.

“It’s based on an 80s arcade video games. Think Mario brothers in 3D,”said Hopper.

Although these competitors are high school students, they do learn a skillset they can take above and beyond in careers such as S.T.E.M.

“It improved my public speaking skills,” said Sasha Surkin, team Boneyard 2682. “It’s made me more comfortable in social situations, I’ve met so many amazing new friends and it’s just the most wonderful experience I’ve ever had.”

“It’s like any tech company; it’s more than what the product is,” said Julianna Surkin, team Boneyard 2682. “How they impact the community, the world.”

Impacting the world is just what these students are doing.

“It’s about inspiring the next generation of engineers, innovators and science leaders,” said Hopper.