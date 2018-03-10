First Alert Forecast: Quiet Saturday, active Sunday

SUMMARY: After a quiet day Saturday, a complex storm system will impact eastern NC for the latter portion of the weekend and start of the new work week. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect for Sunday and Monday. Click on the video for complete weather details.



THIS MORNING: Skies will be variably cloudy with early temperatures in the 30’s inland and lower 40’s at the coast.

SATURDAY: Skies will be variably cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs in the 60’s.

SUNDAY: Skies will be variably cloudy with a 90% chance of heavy showers and a few strong/severe thunderstorms. “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect. Highs near 60.

MONDAY: Rain showers likely with highs near 50. Rain may end as a brief period of winter mix Monday night as temperatures drop into the 30’s. “First Alert Weather Day” in effect.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 45 ° F precip: 40% 49 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 30% 45 ° F precip: 40% 44 ° F precip: 40% 44 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 30% 44 ° F precip: 30% 46 ° F precip: 30% 48 ° F precip: 40% 48 ° F precip: 40% 49 ° F precip: 60% 49 ° F precip: 60% 49 ° F precip: 60% 49 ° F precip: 60% 49 ° F precip: 60% 48 ° F precip: 70% 47 ° F precip: 70% 45 ° F precip: 80% 44 ° F precip: 80% 44 ° F precip: 80% 43 ° F precip: 80% 43 ° F precip: 80% 42 ° F precip: 70% 42 ° F precip: 70% 42 ° F precip: 90% 41 ° F precip: 90% 41 ° F precip: 90% 41 ° F precip: 90% 41 ° F precip: 90% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast