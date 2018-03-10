First Alert Forecast: Quiet Saturday, active Sunday

Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  After a quiet day Saturday, a complex storm system will impact eastern NC for the latter portion of the weekend and start of the new work week. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect for Sunday and Monday. Click on the video for complete weather details.


THIS MORNING: Skies will be variably cloudy with early temperatures in the 30’s inland and lower 40’s at the coast.

SATURDAY: Skies will be variably cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs in the 60’s.

SUNDAY: Skies will be variably cloudy with a 90% chance of heavy showers and a few strong/severe thunderstorms. “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect. Highs near 60.

  

MONDAY: Rain showers likely with highs near 50. Rain may end as a brief period of winter mix Monday night as temperatures drop into the 30’s. “First Alert Weather Day” in effect.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
45° F
precip:
40%
9am
Sat
49° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
53° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
53° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
56° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
58° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
57° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
53° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
46° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
46° F
precip:
30%
3am
Sun
45° F
precip:
40%
4am
Sun
44° F
precip:
40%
5am
Sun
44° F
precip:
20%
6am
Sun
44° F
precip:
20%
7am
Sun
44° F
precip:
20%
8am
Sun
43° F
precip:
30%
9am
Sun
44° F
precip:
30%
10am
Sun
46° F
precip:
30%
11am
Sun
48° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
70%
7pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Sun
45° F
precip:
80%
9pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
80%
10pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
80%
11pm
Sun
43° F
precip:
80%
12am
Mon
43° F
precip:
80%
1am
Mon
42° F
precip:
70%
2am
Mon
42° F
precip:
70%
3am
Mon
42° F
precip:
90%
4am
Mon
41° F
precip:
90%
5am
Mon
41° F
precip:
90%
6am
Mon
41° F
precip:
90%
7am
Mon
41° F
precip:
90%
