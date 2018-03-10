Event in Greenville educates public about sickle cell anemia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sickle cell awareness and education was the message at the Greenville Hilton Saturday.

Patients, providers and community advocates came to learn more about the blood disease.

“Knowledge is power” was the theme of the conference, empowering patients and family, and educating the public on what the disease entails and what can cure it.

The event had information booths and speakers.

ECU Comprehensive Sickle Cell Program is the second largest program in the country and serves 900 patients annually.

“Sickle cell anemia is when the blood in your veins sickles and that sickling will cause the cells to kind of become more adhesive and clot,” Cierra Buckman, MHS, said. “And in turn, it causes painful crises.”

The blood disease can lead to stroke, blindness, organ failure and other chronic pain.

