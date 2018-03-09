Veteran art exhibition opens in Jacksonville

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–A new art exhibit created by veterans opened in Jacksonville on Friday evening.

It’s called the Afghan Exhibit and is part of the Military Healing Arts Network. All of the pieces in the exhibit were created by our troops who were once deployed in Afghanistan.

“It expresses their experiences and their feelings about those experiences through their artwork,” Cindy Edwards, Jacksonville/Onslow County Arts Council, said. “It’s something that our community understands and it resonates with us.”

The North Carolina Arts Council, the Jacksonville/Onslow County Arts Council, Coastal Carolina Community College, and Camp Lejeune will host an arts and military conference on March 10 in Jacksonville as part of Creative Forces: NEA Military Healing Arts Network.

Creative Forces is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) in partnership with the U.S. Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs, plus state and local arts agencies. The network places creative arts therapies at the core of patient-centered care at 11 military medical facilities across the country, as well as a telehealth program to reach patients in rural and remote areas. Camp Lejeune is one of the clinical sites.

The goal of the conference is to convene the local arts and military communities to create a community-based network to provide arts programs targeted for military personnel, their families, and veterans.

The conference began with the opening event on Friday and is followed by the all-day conference on March 10. Click here for the full schedule.