Trash turned to art in A Time for Science’s new exhibit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In Uptown Greenville, trash is being turned into art.

An exhibit at A Time for Science lets visitors see how much trash we produce, but in a different way.

Local artist Jonathan Bowling uses recycled materials to craft works of art.

The goal of the exhibit is to raise awareness over what gets thrown away.

“The really cool thing about this particular exhibit; it allows kids to use their creative side and think of other purposes for items that may typically end up in the trash and ultimately in the landfills,” said Emily Jarvis, executive director of A Time for Science.

The exhibit runs through March 15.

