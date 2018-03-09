Officials: 1 dead after boat capsizes in Currituck County

GRANDY, N.C. (WAVY) — One person died and another was injured in boating accident in Currituck County.

Mark Rich with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says two people left Grandy on a paddle boat Thursday afternoon and went into the sound.

Rich says the boat started to take on water and capsized. After a while, the two boaters made it back to land, where they were helped by a passerby.

An emergency call about the situation came in at 5:29 p.m.

One of the boaters, 19-year-old Devineni Rahul, of Cary, North Carolina, died. Officials are working to determine the cause of Rahul’s death.

Rich says both boaters were believed to have been in Currituck County on a vacation.

