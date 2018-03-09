North Carolina board approves armed volunteers in schools

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school board has approved a program which would allow armed volunteers to serve as school resource officers.

Local media report the Stanly County School Board has unanimously approved a program presented buy Sheriff George Burris. The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office will run the program that state lawmakers approved following the 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook School in Connecticut. The program will start at four rural elementary schools.

State law requires school resource officers to have experience as a sworn law enforcement officer or a military police officer with a minimum of two years of service. Volunteers will also go through extensive background checks and training.

Burris said he’s already had four people volunteer and hopes to have their background checks and training done as soon as possible.