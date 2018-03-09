Man who got teen to buy him AR-15 sentenced on drug charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities say a North Carolina man who paid a teenager to buy him an AR-15 rifle has been sentenced to prison for selling drugs near a high school.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that 42-year-old Michael Wayne Radetski was sentenced on Wednesday to 120 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

Onslow County sheriff’s deputies said students from Dixon High School bought pot from Radetski at his home, and that he threatened to plant explosives in the car of any student who snitched on him.

Prosecutors also said Radetski paid a 19-year-old to buy him an AR-15, a purchase he hid by having his wife sign a notarized letter saying it was hers because he was a convicted felon and couldn’t have a firearm.