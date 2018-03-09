Jacksonville Police give tips for Daylight Savings safety

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Daylight Savings Time is on Sunday and the Jacksonville Police Department is putting out a warning to help residents stay safe.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that one hundred thousand car crashes are reported each year as the result of driver fatigue.

JPD is warning both drivers and pedestrians to be more aware of their surroundings.

Sergeant Phillip Williams said even one hour of lost sleep can make a difference in safety on the road.

“Yes, I think it can,” said Williams. “People, when they get accustomed to getting eight hours or eight and a half hours of sleep, and you adjust that to seven and a half or seven hours of sleep, it can affect you.”

Sergeant Williams is also asking pedestrians to wear reflective clothing if they’re working out early in the morning because it will be darker outside.