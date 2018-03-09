Free 5K in Greenville hopes to promote healthier lifestyle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Happening this Saturday, it’s Greenville’s Live-Well 5K.

This is a free event for anyone who wants to try a 5K or make a start in to a healthier life style.

Organizers of the event say Greenville does fall into the majority of America when it comes to obesity and other health problems.

They hope this event can inspire people to be the change.

“We hope that this will be that thing that point in life where people turn around and say ‘you know what, I remember when I started to be active when I did that free 5k event,” said Race Director Shondell Jones.

Registration for the race starts at 8-30 tomorrow morning at the Greenville town common, even though they prefer you register before-hand.

