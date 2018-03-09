First Alert Forecast: Another chilly and sunny day in store

SUMMARY: We will stay sunny and chilly through the day. Click on the video for complete weather details.

TODAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TONIGHT: Clouds will build overnight with lows falling into the 30s and 40s.

THIS WEEKEND: Warmer temps in store for Saturday with highs near 60 under partly cloudy skies. A few showers could be seen through the day. Sunday afternoon a low pressure system will move through the area bringing showers for the afternoon and overnight.

SEVERE WEATHER PREPAREDNESS WEEK:

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 31 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 20% 39 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 30% 45 ° F precip: 50% 44 ° F precip: 50% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast