Female correctional officer punched at Pasquotank

Published:

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An inmate punched a female corrections officer on Thursday at Pasquotank Correctional Institute, according to the Pasquotank Sheriffs Office.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office says. They added that weapons were involved.

She was taken to urgent care with non life-threatening injures.

This is same facility in which four employees died in an attempted prison escape last October. North Carolina prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against four inmates in connection to the attacks.

On Jan. 30, two administrators at Pasquotank were placed on investigatory leave as state officials conduct an investigation into the attempted breakout.

