ECU-Charlotte series revised; doubleheader Saturday

By Published:
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The weekend series between No. 19 ECU (9-3) and Charlotte (8-4), which will be played at Robert and Mariam Hayes Stadium, has been revised due to potential inclement weather in the area on Sunday.
Revised Schedule
Game 1: Friday, Mar. 9 – 3 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday, March 10 – 1 p.m.
Game 3: Saturday, Mar. 10 – (45 minutes following previous game)
TICKET INFORMATION
One ticket will provide admission to both games with only the Saturday (3/10/18) game ticket being valid for admission and seat location. If you purchased tickets for Sunday’s game, you may exchange them at the Hayes Stadium ticket office for Saturday’s doubleheader or any other game at Hayes Stadium during the 2018 regular season based on availability. Please note seating in the lower reserved and general admission bleachers is expected to sell-out.  Standing Room Only tickets will be available for view from behind the dugouts and down the foul lines.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s