ECU-Charlotte series revised; doubleheader Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The weekend series between No. 19 ECU (9-3) and Charlotte (8-4), which will be played at Robert and Mariam Hayes Stadium, has been revised due to potential inclement weather in the area on Sunday.

Revised Schedule

Game 1: Friday, Mar. 9 – 3 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, March 10 – 1 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, Mar. 10 – (45 minutes following previous game)

TICKET INFORMATION

One ticket will provide admission to both games with only the Saturday (3/10/18) game ticket being valid for admission and seat location. If you purchased tickets for Sunday’s game, you may exchange them at the Hayes Stadium ticket office for Saturday’s doubleheader or any other game at Hayes Stadium during the 2018 regular season based on availability. Please note seating in the lower reserved and general admission bleachers is expected to sell-out. Standing Room Only tickets will be available for view from behind the dugouts and down the foul lines.