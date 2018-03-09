Down Eats: Whiskey Pig in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a new kid on the block when it comes to restaurants in Kinston. Whiskey Pig has only been open for a few weeks, but it’s already making a name for itself.

Centered around local ingredients and beef, Whiskey Pig is offering something different to customers every day.

“People are starting to wrap their head around the fact that our menu changes every day,” said owner Genell Pridgen.

Whiskey Pig isn’t just a restaurant — it’s also a full service butcher shop.

The majority of the meet is local from Rainbow Meadow Farm in Greene County. Pridgen, now a 10th generation farmer, is upholding a family tradition that dates back to the 1740’s.

“We try to do as close to organic and all natural as possible,” she said.

From offering unique spins to the chicken salad, to making audacious burgers. The Whiskey Burger is a particular hit when it appears on the menu.

“It’ll be a little messy, but it will be good,” Pridgen said.

You start with local, grass-fed beef. After cooking off, the beer is topped with a spreadable salami, pimento cheese, onion rings and their own special barbecue sauce.

“The beef is delicious. The pimento cheese adds this creaminess. You get a nice crust from the grill on the burger patties,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch.

Whiskey Pig is even pairing meat with beer from nearby Mother Earth Brewing. A personal favorite of Birch’s — bratwurst and oatmeal IPA.

The customers are loving what they’re getting too.

“I come here because I love the way it taste and the fact that it’s a little different aspect to it then anything else you can get in town,” said Dirk Griffin.

“I try and advance and help people in our community to be able to make it on their own and stay in the farming business,” said Elizabeth Bostic.

