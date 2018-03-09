Craven County H.O.P.E. organization holds shoe drive

NEW BERN, N.C.(WNCT)- H.O.P.E. stand for Heroin Opiate Prevention Education.

Craven County H.O.P.E. is an organization dedicated to being a guide for people that do not know where to go in a time of addiction.

HOPE is working with Funds 2 Orgs to take collect shoes for under developed countries like Haiti and Honduras. The way the program works is that HOPE will receive so much money per pound of shoes that they bring in. The shoe drive will extend until the end of April.

A list of different places to donate are listed below:

  • Temple Church in New Bern located on Kingdom Way
  • Latitude Church in New Bern located on Race Track Road
  • Hatteras
  • Port Human Services at Tatum Drive
  • O’marks building in New Bern on Middle Street
  • New Bern Sun Journal located on Wellons Boulevard
  • Epipany Schools in New Bern
  • JC Penny in New Bern located on Doctor MLK Jr Boulevard

The money raised from this fundraiser will go to projects like the Free Lock Boxes that are given out to lock up loose prescriptions in the house.

 

