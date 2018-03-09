Benton throws a gem as ECU wins series opener over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Trey Benton worked a career-high 8.1 innings, while Jake Washer drove in two runs helping No. 19 ECU to a 3-1 series opening win over Charlotte Friday afternoon at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 10-3, while the 49ers drop to 8-5.

How It Happened:

ECU wasted little time in getting on the scoreboard plating a pair in the first inning for a 2-0 lead. With Turner Brown standing on second, Spencer Brickhouse singled up the middle for the game’s first run. Jake Washer followed with another base hit to center pushing across Brickhouse from second base. Washer’s second hit of the day, a double to right-center, scored Brickhouse in the third stanza for a 3-0 advantage. The 49ers finally got on the board in the sixth when Harris Yett singled home Reece Hampton from third on a shot to right field to cap the scoring.

Godwin’s Take:

“Today was all about pitching and defense. This was just like a Friday night game in The American, where two aces were going at it and not a lot off offense. Trey (Benton) and Alec (Burleson) were unbelievable and so was our defense. Connor Litton’s play at third in the fifth (double play) and Turner Brown’s diving stop in the fourth were spectacular. We had clutch hitting early with (Jake) Washer’s two RBI and (Spencer) Brickhouse’s RBI as well as enough quality at-bats, but really today was about pitching and defense.”

Pirate Pitchers:

Benton (3-1) notched his third win after his 8.1 innings on the day. The right-hander allowed just one run (earned) on five hits with a pair of walks and six strikeouts. Alec Burleson notched his second save of the season working two-thirds of an inning with one punch out.

49ers Staff:

Josh Maciejewski allowed three runs (all earned) on seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts in his quality start. Carson Pinkney (2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K) and Colby Bruce (1. IP, 1 K) closed out the game combining to throw three scoreless frames.

ECU’s Bats:

The Pirates pounded out eight hits on the day getting two from Washer and one each from Brickhouse, Brown, Seth Caddell, Chandler Jenkins and Connor Litton. Washer drove in two runs and Brickhouse had one RBI, while Brickhouse scored twice and Brown once.

home on the day.

Player of the Game:

Benton powered through the 49ers line up surrendering just five hits, two coming in the sixth inning. He retired the side in order four times, four batters three times and five just once. Benton fanned six in the game getting multiple punch outs in the second and eighth frames. He tallied his eighth career quality start (third of the year) with his 8.1 innings and one earned run allowed.

Things of Note:

Washer recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season and his team-leading fourth multi-RBI contest …

Connor Litton extended his hit streak to nine games with an infield single in the seventh frame …

Brickhouse scored a season-high two runs (first and third innings) …

ECU’s leadoff hitter reached base six times (6-for-9, 66.7 percent) …

The Pirates improved to 3-1 away from Clark-LeClair Stadium …

Up Next:

ECU and Charlotte will close out the series Saturday, March 10 with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. (ET).