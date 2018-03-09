7 teens who prompted lockdown at N.C. high school face charges

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — West Johnston High School in Benson was put on lockdown after seven “unarmed and unauthorized visitors” entered the school Friday morning, according to Johnston County Schools officials.

All seven of the visitors were detained before they could get past the front office, but some of the seven fled while being questioned. After some of the visitors fled, the school was then placed on a “perimeter lockdown,” which means all outer doors were locked.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office was then notified of the situation and deputies arrived on campus to enforce the lockdown.

All of the unauthorized visitors were eventually detained, including those who fled, school officials said.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, the visitors were there to try to pick up a female friend from the school.

The seven people — five teen males and two teen females — are in custody and charged with trespassing, Sheriff Steve Bizzell said. He said he believes the teens are all from Raleigh. The vehicles they arrived in were towed as part of the investigation.

Bizzell said all school officials and deputies responded to the situation properly and that the sheriff’s office had deputies in all the hallways inside the high school.

Students whose parents came to the school were allowed to pick them up in the carpool line, school officials said.