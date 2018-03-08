Update: Princeville Mayor offers apology, passes mitigation standards

By Published:

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – After Monday nights emotional town hall meeting, Princeville commissioners have passed its standards to apply for mitigation from Hurricane Matthew.

Many people expressed their concern over the town not offering a buyout option for those flooded out of their homes.

On Thursday, Princeville Mayor Bobbie Jones issued a public apology to those citizens who expressed grief in Monday’s meeting.

The town voted on a mitigation plan that included aspects of all the community’s requests.

Ward 1 Commissioner Milton Bullock said, “It was very, very promising and successful. Hopefully, we will be able to maintain this optimistic vision  as we move forward recovering from Hurricane Matthew.”

Residents of Princeville will also have the option to request to build on a 53-acre piece of land purchased by the state.

That land is set on a higher elevation plot.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s