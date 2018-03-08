Update: Princeville Mayor offers apology, passes mitigation standards

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – After Monday nights emotional town hall meeting, Princeville commissioners have passed its standards to apply for mitigation from Hurricane Matthew.

Many people expressed their concern over the town not offering a buyout option for those flooded out of their homes.

On Thursday, Princeville Mayor Bobbie Jones issued a public apology to those citizens who expressed grief in Monday’s meeting.

The town voted on a mitigation plan that included aspects of all the community’s requests.

Ward 1 Commissioner Milton Bullock said, “It was very, very promising and successful. Hopefully, we will be able to maintain this optimistic vision as we move forward recovering from Hurricane Matthew.”

Residents of Princeville will also have the option to request to build on a 53-acre piece of land purchased by the state.

That land is set on a higher elevation plot.