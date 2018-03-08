Onslow County man gains additional charges

By Published:

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C.(WNCT)- William Ross Stout Jr. has had additional charges added on to what he was originally arrested for on March 5th.

Stout was previously arrested on Monday for breaking into several vehicles in the Rock Creek area.

The additional charges stem from an investigation of Stout stealing checks, altering and cashing them at various banks in Jacksonville, New Bern and Cape Carteret.

The additional charges are as follows:

  • (20) Larceny of Choice in Action
  • (20) Counts Common Law Forgery
  • (20) Counts Common Law Uttering
  • (20) Counts Obtaining Property by False Pretense
  • (20) Counts of Stolen Goods/Property

Bond for the additional charges is set for $772,000.00 secured.

Jacksonville Police Department, Craven County Sheriff’s Office and Carteret County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation along with Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s