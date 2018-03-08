Onslow County man gains additional charges

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C.(WNCT)- William Ross Stout Jr. has had additional charges added on to what he was originally arrested for on March 5th.

Stout was previously arrested on Monday for breaking into several vehicles in the Rock Creek area.

The additional charges stem from an investigation of Stout stealing checks, altering and cashing them at various banks in Jacksonville, New Bern and Cape Carteret.

The additional charges are as follows:

(20) Larceny of Choice in Action

(20) Counts Common Law Forgery

(20) Counts Common Law Uttering

(20) Counts Obtaining Property by False Pretense

(20) Counts of Stolen Goods/Property

Bond for the additional charges is set for $772,000.00 secured.

Jacksonville Police Department, Craven County Sheriff’s Office and Carteret County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation along with Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.