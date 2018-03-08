North Carolina reports 12 more flu deaths; death toll at 276

Associated Press Published:

RALEIGH, N.C.(AP) – Health officials say 12 people died from the flu in North Carolina last week, pushing the record death toll in 2017-18 to 276.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports there was one pediatric death among those reported in the week ending March 3. The department said 199 of the deaths reported in the state have involved people age 65 and older.

The latest report marks the fewest flu deaths in the state since the first week in January, when DHHS reported 11 deaths.

Last week, health officials said the flu season peaked in early February and has been fading ever since. Also, the number of people going to the doctor with symptoms of the flu has continued to decline.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s