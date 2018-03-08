North Carolina reports 12 more flu deaths; death toll at 276

RALEIGH, N.C.(AP) – Health officials say 12 people died from the flu in North Carolina last week, pushing the record death toll in 2017-18 to 276.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports there was one pediatric death among those reported in the week ending March 3. The department said 199 of the deaths reported in the state have involved people age 65 and older.

The latest report marks the fewest flu deaths in the state since the first week in January, when DHHS reported 11 deaths.

Last week, health officials said the flu season peaked in early February and has been fading ever since. Also, the number of people going to the doctor with symptoms of the flu has continued to decline.