NCHART training exercise continues today

(WNCT) North Carolina Emergency Management and Beaufort County Community College will be conducting a joint, three day training exercise through tomorrow.

Agencies include are North Carolina Helicopter and Aquatics Rescue Team (NCHART), United States Coast Guard (USCG), Greenville Fire Rescue, New Bern Fire Rescue, Washington Fire Rescue, Pitt County Emergency Management and Beaufort County Emergency Services.

The focus of this training is to have the various agencies learn how to work together during water and wilderness rescue incidents.

This three-day event will utilize helicopters and specially training boat crews to rescue “victims” from both water and rural wilderness areas.

