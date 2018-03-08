National Weather Service holding basic weather spotters class Friday

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City, NC will be conducting a Basic SKYWARN (weather spotters) training class on Friday, March 9th.

The class runs from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Vernon G. James Research and Extension Center located at 207 Research Station Road in Plymouth.

The class is for beginners or anybody that has a general interest in weather.

It trains volunteers to report severe weather to the National Weather Service.

It is free and open to everyone; no age requirements, previous training, or equipment is required.

To register… visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdMDrI2-mBg3FI5lpOs1RJLOL1t55Ebwi754_SaPXPHeSj4WQ/viewform

Or… call 252-223-5122 EXT 5.

The SKYWARN program is a nationwide program that provides real-time severe weather reports to the National Weather Service.