ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — In almost every school, hospital, and local government there is at least one social worker. This month, the nation is recognizing those workers.

National Social Workers Awareness Month happens every March.

It is a time for social workers across the country to be recognized for all the hard, often thankless, work they do.

Onslow County social worker Elizabeth White said it’s nice to be recognized for her work, but that social workers do not do their jobs for the recognition.

“I wanted to be a change for families,” said White. “I wanted to be a voice for people who didn’t have a voice. I think that it’s important for social workers to be recognized because we’re often looked at in a negative light. And really we’re just out there to help the community, help people in the community.”

More than a hundred social workers are employed in Onslow County alone.