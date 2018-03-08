Kinston’s trash trucks get a makeover

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston’s trash pick-up trucks are getting a makeover.

A decorative wrap featuring Grainger Stadium and the water park is the first design.

The back has a map of the county with fun facts about the cmmunity.

Kinston’s planning department is rolling out two more trucks like the first one in the coming months.

Director Adam Short says it is a way to beautify the city and remind people of the amenities it has to offer.

“It is really a mobile piece of art, and as centered as our town is in the arts anyway, I think it is good we tie those two things together anything the city can do to be apart of that we are happy to do that,” Short says.

The next trucks will feature the Neuse River and music park.

He also says they may do a contest to choose the next image featured.