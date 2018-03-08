Kinston’s trash trucks get a makeover

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston’s trash pick-up trucks are getting a makeover.

A decorative wrap featuring Grainger Stadium and the water park is the first design.

The back has a map of the county with fun facts about the cmmunity.

Kinston’s planning department is rolling out two more trucks like the first one in the coming months.

Director Adam Short says it is a way to beautify the city and remind people of the amenities it has to offer.

“It is really a mobile piece of art, and as centered as our town is in the arts anyway, I think it is good we tie those two things together anything the city can do to be apart of that we are happy to do that,” Short says.

The next trucks will feature the Neuse River and music park.

He also says they may do a contest to choose the next image featured.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s