First Alert Forecast: Cool and sunny to wind down the work week

SUMMARY: Storm system exits the coast, leaving us with clearing skies and cold temperatures. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s inland and upper 30s to lower 40s along the coast. Winds are light with a slight coastal breeze from time to time.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50’s. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly tonight with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s inland and mid to upper 30s along the coast. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs on either side of 50.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 36 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast