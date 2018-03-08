First Alert Forecast: Cool and sunny to wind down the work week

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  Storm system exits the coast, leaving us with clearing skies and cold temperatures. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s inland and upper 30s to lower 40s along the coast. Winds are light with a slight coastal breeze from time to time.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50’s. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly tonight with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s inland and mid to upper 30s along the coast. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs on either side of 50.

SEVERE WEATHER PREPAREDNESS WEEK:

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Thu
36° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
45° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
43° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
42° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Thu
41° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
33° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
32° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
31° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
31° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
39° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sat
36° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.