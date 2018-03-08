ECU football recruit faced uncertain future before offer

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carteret High School star football player Maceo Donald had everything he wanted, before it all disappeared and he had to make a new plan.

In October of 2017 Maceo Donald accepted a scholarship to play football at Elon University.

He, his family, and his coach BJ Frazier were all thrilled that he had gotten the opportunity, until the offer was rescinded four months later after Elon had a better recruiting season than expected.

“I was kind of surprised and kind of hurt about it,” said Donald. “But at the same time coach Frazier immediately told me we just come from here and just pray about it and we’ll get through it.”

Coach Frazier started making calls and passing Maceo’s highlight reel on to the coaches and recruiters he knew.

“I didn’t sleep,” said Frazier. “I was constantly checking people’s rosters to see who needed receivers. See who was committing, who was de-committing.”

Eventually, their determination paid off. Maceo was offered a preferred walk on spot at ECU for next year.

“I still do have a little bit more motivation than I did before,” said Donald. “I kind of want to prove people wrong and do what I gotta do.”

Coach Frazier said he was able to help Maceo because he had been in the same place years before.

“I was in his shoes,” said Frazier. “I walked on at Appalachian State. The same opportunity that he has, I had.”

Both men were told they were too short to play college football, and both worked to prove they were good enough.

“When you’re 5’8” or 5’9” and that’s the only negative they have,” said Frazier, “I mean that’s a good thing to work with.”

Donald said he’s determined to make sure coach Frazier’s hard work doesn’t go to waste.

“I think I have a pretty good opportunity,” said Donald, “to get on the field as a freshman and that’s what I want to do. And I want to earn a scholarship there so I can continue being there through four years.”

Donald is the East Carteret Mariner’s all-time leader in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.