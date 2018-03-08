ECU Athletic Director Jeff Compher to accept buyout, resign

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sources have confirmed to 9 On Your Side that ECU Athletic Director Jeff Compher has accepted a buyout deal to resign from his position.

The announcement is expected to be made official Friday following the Board of Trustees meeting.

The buyout is expected to be in the $1 million range.

Compher, 59, was hired in April 2013.

He was given a five-year extension in late June.

The contract was supposed to run through April 2023.

He was expected to earn a $140,000 longevity bonus if he was still an employee on April 30, which would have marked five years at the school.