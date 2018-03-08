Duplin Co. Sheriff hosts opioid awareness event

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Counties across the East continue to fight the battle against opioids. It’s an issue affecting all areas of life.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says the only way to change the numbers if through education and enforcement. Part of that education includes recovering addict Shane Kennedy. Now in his 40’s, Kennedy struggled for years with his drug of choice: more.

“Before I graduated high school I was addicted to methamphetamine,” he said. “I was a functioning addict. I used that pill to come down and manage the way I appeared in the workplace.”

He is one of many in the community feeling the effects of the opioid epidemic, which is now a do or die situation for Duplin County. Kennedy to spoke to a crowd about his battle during Sheriff Blake Wallace’s Opioid Awareness Presentation on Thursday.

“Opioids are available in every medicine cabinet in every home,” Sheriff Wallace said. “That’s why it’s such a huge issue. Someone may get addicted to opioids through a legal prescription.”

The sheriff’s office hopes to get in front of the epidemic before the local statistics become worse by creating more awareness. The county ranks behind its neighbors but faces an overdose rate of two people for every 100,000.

“I’ve said many times that drugs are the gas that fuels the crime engine,” Sheriff Wallace said. “That is why we’ve tried to combat it as aggressively as possible and we will continue to do so.”

Stakeholders from the medical community to school system attended the event, where the sheriff laid out his plan of education and enforcement.

Part of the plan also includes hosting drug take back events each year and being a part of the syringe exchange programs.

The sheriff’s office intends to hold more awareness events, some possibly in the evening, over the next few months.