Beloved veterans museum closes in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – After four years on Herritage Street in Kinston, a beloved veterans museum is closing down.

Due to a spike in rent, G.I. Joe’s Military Living History Museum began moving out a week ago today.

“Heartbreaking, but we know the Lord provides, we are leaving it up to him to help us find a new location,” museum treasurer Carol Cantu said.

Cantu said the soon-to-be empty space is more than just a museum.

“I have seen guys come in that have never opened up to anybody and they can come and open up to each other,” Cantu said.

“This place means a lot to me because I’m a veteran,” veteran Ralph Smith said. “I served in Vietnam, and I have seen the results of people coming down here and their life changed.

While Cantu and Smith are sad to see this location close, they also said it is an opportunity.

“We have outgrown this place, and we need more room,” Smith said.

“We want more programs for our veterans in the community, and we want to offer wood carving and painting and poetry,” Cantu said.

Cantu said they plan to move into a temporary building until they can raise funds for a larger building of their own.

She said their number one priority remains helping veterans in the East.

“We have got to find a new location soon as we can and get it back open because they healing these guys are having, we don’t want it to stop,” Cantu said. “They need this as much as the community does.”

They have to be out of the building by the end of the month, but Cantu said there are no hard feelings toward the building owner(s).

She said they are keeping their things in storage until they can find a new location or build one themselves.

She also said they will not eliminate any of their programming, and they will continue to fundraise to pay for the costs of relocation.