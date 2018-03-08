3rd suspect arrested after cocaine seized from home with kids inside

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A third suspect has been arrested after $35,000 in cocaine was seized from a home with five young children in there at the time.

Maurice Greeen, 29, of Greenville was arrested Wednesday.

Ebony Greene, 30, of Greenville, who lived at the home, was arrested on February 23, the day the house was searched. 

Ashley Henry, 27, of Greenville was arrested in Ayden on Tuesday after being tracked down by the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force.

All three have been charged with child abuse, trafficking cocaine, possessing drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for drugs.

In addition, Maurice Greene has been charged with felony probation violation.

Ebony Greene and Ashley Henry were given $1.5 million bonds.

Maurice Greene’s bond was set at $1,650,000.

