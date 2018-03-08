19 arrested, 3 wanted in covert Martin County drug operation

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Nineteen suspects were arrested in Martin County over the past three weeks as part of an operation by the Martin County Narcotics Unit, a partnership between the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and the Williamston Police Department.
The undercover narcotics operation was targeted at drug dealers and has been ongoing over the past five months, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Three suspects are still wanted.
The following suspects were arrested on the following charges:
Martin County Drug Arrests
Laportia Roshea Woolard
Williamston
Charges:
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine
· Conspire to Sale or Deliver Cocaine
Bond: $10,000.00
Rodney Wendell Hill
Robersonville
Charges:
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine
Bond: $5,000.00
Dominique Laquez Gumbs
Williamston
Charges:
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances within 1000 Feet of a Park
Bond: $10,000.00
Clifton Jermaule Overton
Windsor
Charges:
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Marijuana
Bond: $10,000.00
Beatrice Bullock Salisbury
Williamston
Charges:
· Trafficking in Opium
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances
· Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances
Bond: $50,000.00
Joshua James Arnold
Plymouth
Charges:
· Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
· Possession of a Stolen Firearm
· Felony Conspiracy to Possess a Stolen Firearm
Bond: $5,000.00
Janie Pruitt Bell
Plymouth
Charges:
· Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance within 1000 Feet of a Child Care Facility
· Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
· Possession of a Stolen Firearm
· Felony Conspiracy to Possess a Stolen Firearm
Bond: $250,000.00
Stewart Carl Taylor
Williamston
Charges
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine within 1000 Feet of a Park
Bond: $50,000.00
Eddicus Alquan Burns
Williamston
Charges:
· Sale or Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substances
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substances
· Sale or Deliver Marijuana
Bond: $20,000.00
Ricky James Crouse
Williamston
Charges:
· Trafficking in Opium (4 counts)
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (4 counts)
· Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances (4 counts)
Bond: $250,000.00
Tamika Lakeisha Speller
Williamston
Charges:
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Marijuana
· Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances
Bond: $5,000.00
Latasha Lovette Jones
Williamston
Charges:
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine
· Conspire to Sale or Deliver Cocaine
Bond: $20,000.00
Crystal Ann Gallo
Merry Hill
Charges:
· Trafficking in Opium
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance
· Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep or Store Controlled Substances (2 counts)
Bond: $250,000.00
Jamel Shevar Swain
Windsor
Charges:
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine (2 counts)
· Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep or Store Controlled Substances (2 counts)
Bond: $250,000.00
Takele Quanta Brown
Williamston
Charges:
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine
Bond: $2,000.00
Gerry Lydell Brown
Williamston
Charges:
· Sale or Deliver Marijuana
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Marijuana (2 counts)
· Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances (2 counts)
Bond: $10,000.00
Gerald Lamont Harrison
Williamston
Charges:
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances
· Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances
· Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
· Felony Conspiracy
· Resisting a Public Officer
Bond: $60,500.00
Shaynia Lakole Webb
Williamston
Charges:
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances within 1000 Feet of a School
Bond: $30,000.00
Jawanee Ronnie Bazemore
Williamston
Charges:
· Trafficking in Opium (4 counts)
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances (3 counts)
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances within 1000 Feet of a School
Bond: $350,000.00
The following suspects are still wanted by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office:
Tyrone NMN Lewis
B/M, DOB: 12-05-1973
214 9th Street, Scotland Neck
Charges:
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances
Lecia Casper Dickerson
W/F, DOBL 04-11-1968
32202 Grey Farm Road, Jamesville
Charges
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substances (2 counts)
· Sale or Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substances (2 counts)
Tyranny Bronzel Griffin
B/M, DOB: 09-24-1978
2701 Claude Green Road, Robersonville
Charges:
· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale