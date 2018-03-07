Wayne County man arrested on child sex charges

By Published:

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Wayne County man is facing various felony child sex and abuse charges.

44-year-old Bradley Bernard Gross is facing 10 counts each of felony child abuse/sexual act, and indecent liberties with a child.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old female reported that she was sexually assaulted numerous times by a family member. An investigation revealed the assaults began in January of 2011, and took place approximately 10-15 times at several locations in Wayne County.

Gross was arrested on March 6th without incident. The investigation was coordinated with the Clinton Police Department, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, Sampson County Department of Social Services and SR-AHEC Child Abuse Specialty Clinic.

Gross is being held at the Wayne County detention center on a 1 million dollar bond.

