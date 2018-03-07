Shawn Williams named American Rookie-Of-The-Year

WNCT Staff Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. – ECU redshirt freshman Shawn Williams has been named the American Athletic Conference Rookie-of-the-Year, by a vote of the conference’s 12 head coaches league officials announced Wednesday morning.

For the season, Williams averaged 12.2 points and 2.4 3-point field goals made per game. He also connected on 36.7 percent of his 3-point field goal attempts, knocking down 70-of-191 shots outside the arc.

He leads the conference in free throw shooting (.870), ranks fourth in 3s per game, 11th in 3-point percentage and 21st in scoring. He was named The American Rookie-of-the-Week four times, tying the league record.

His seven 3-pointers against Memphis on February 3 stands as the most 3s made in a game by an ECU freshman and his 30 points scored that day against the Tigers ranks as the second-most points scored in a game by a Pirate rookie. His 70 3-pointers made this season are also an ECU freshman record.

He is the only freshman in the conference to score 30 points in a game this season.
Williams led all conference freshmen in scoring, 3-point field goals per game and 3-point field goal percentage both overall and in conference play.

In American Athletic Conference play, he ranked first in free throw percentage (.902), second in 3-point field goals made per game (3.1), ninth in scoring (14.6) and 11th in 3-point field goal percentage (.387).

The award is the first Rookie-of-the-Year for the Pirates in The American and fourth overall in school history with Gus Hill (1987-88), Lester Lyons (1990-91) and Gabriel Mikulas (2000-01) winning the CAA Rookie-of-the-Year awards during the Pirates’ 15-year membership.

ECU opens tournament play at 9 p.m. on Thursday when the Pirates face off against the UCF Knights in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Championship.

