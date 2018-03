RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) — The only highway on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is reopened to traffic.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said Tuesday that N.C. Highway 12 is open for travel from the Bonner Bridge to Rodanthe.

Coastal flooding forced transportation officials to close parts of the road on Monday.

Although the road has been reopened, officials did warn that there could be additional ocean overwash at high tide and that travelers should expect sand and water on the road.