Pitt County participating in “Severe Weather Preparedness Week” across North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This week is “Severe Weather Preparedness Week” across North Carolina.

The goal is to keep people informed on what to do in a weather situation.

Eastern North Carolina can see its fair share of severe weather from tornadoes, flooding, snow and hurricanes.

A lot of these events require you be able to act in a flash.

For example a tornado touched down in Pitt County near Bethel last June, almost destroying someone’s home.

In North Carolina we average dozens of thunderstorms, over 26 tornadoes and 3 tornado related deaths every year.

Location can play a large factor into how prepared you really are.

“In anything we do we need to be prepared so preparation is really the name of the game,” said Pitt County Emergency Management Director Allen Everette.

“If we prepare at home, we can help our family. If we’re prepared at work, we can help our co-workers, if we’re prepared at school for our younger people we can help each other so preparedness is really, it’s something that does not discriminate.”

In being prepared, Everette adds it’s important to have a family plan and an emergency storm kit ready at all times.

Happening Wednesday morning, schools and government buildings will participate in a statewide tornado drill.

Test messages will also be broadcast on weather radios and the emergency alert system.

Officials say these drills could help if and when it ever comes to the real thing.