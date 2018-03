GRANTSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Grantsboro.

The shooting happened at 783 Hwy 306 N. just before 2p.m. Wednesday.

One person was found dead at the location from a gunshot.

According to Pamlico Sheriff Chris Davis, a person of interest is being questioned in the homicide investigation.

The Pamlico Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information about the case at a later time.