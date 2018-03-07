Onslow County Schools looking to hire bus drivers

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)– A shortage of bus drivers in one Eastern county is causing delays, and the school system is asking for your help.

Having enough bus drivers is crucial to making sure your student gets to school on time. Onslow County Schools is asking for your help to fill 22 open positions, 16 of which are for bus drivers. The other six are for bus monitors.

The system is looking to fill the roles before the start of the next school year.

On average, Onslow County Schools is short by about 10 to 20 drivers, which causes delays in getting your student to school.

“When we’re short drivers, we have to double up the routes,” Mike Henderson, transportation director for OCS, said. “We have to leave a little bit earlier. We might have to pick up earlier. Sometimes you might get to school a little bit late, like 10 to 15 minutes late.”

You can apply by registering online at the Onslow County Schools website under the Employment tab.

As part of the process you’ll also undergo a background check, fingerprinting, and drug test.

“You have to go get a DOT medical card, and then you’re going to have to hold a permit for two weeks,” Henderson said. “After two weeks, we will set up for driving you.”

It takes on average about a month after applying for the school system to reach out to you.

The next bus driver training classes will be held in June of this year, but you’re encouraged to go ahead and apply online right now.