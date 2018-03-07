Onslow County holds fire safety training

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County employees had a fire safety training today to make sure they know what to do in a life threatening situation.

This training is just one in a series of trainings that county employees complete to be the safety head of their department.

That means they’re in charge of their whole department if something goes wrong.

“Anything we can do to keep my coworkers safe,” said department safety head Tim Johnson, “and all the employees of the county, and also keep our county property safe is a good thing.”

Onslow County Government Safety Officer Justin Orange taught the course today.

He said it’s important for employees not to hesitate when they are faced with a dangerous scenario.

“When a situation occurs, a fire breaks out or an incident,” said Orange. “People’s cognitive thinking kind of goes out the window when their adrenaline is pumping. So it’s like a muscle memory thing if they’re trained on this, they’re prepared for it and they’re ready to face any situation.”

Firefighters were on the scene to light a bucket of water and propane on fire so that employees could safely practice putting the fire out.

Orange said to remember the acronym P-A-S-S. Pull the pin, aim the hose at the base of the fire, squeeze the trigger, and sweep across the flames.

Each county employee had a chance to practice using the fire extinguisher.

“When you get a chance to actually use the tool for what it’s designed for,” said Johnson, “instead of just seeing it sit on the wall all the time. And then they tell you ‘in case of emergency use this.’ But if you actually get practical application it’s always better.”

Each employee walked away knowing what to do in a fire emergency.

The county also holds a drill for workers where they pull the fire alarm in the government building with no notice so they can make sure department safety heads respond appropriately.