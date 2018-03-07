Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Richlands teen

WNCT Staff Published:
Dylan Evans St. Julian

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a missing teen.

On Monday, deputies responded to Lilac Lane in Richlands for a report of a missing teenager. Dylan Evans St. Julian was last seen earlier the same day at his residence. When his parents went to check on him later, they noticed he was missing. Investigation indicates that he is not with any of his friends, and his family hasn’t heard from him since he left.

Dylan is a 17-year-old white male, 5’10, 132 lbs., blond hair, blue eyes with fair complexion. It is unknown what he was wearing when he left. He has run away in the past, but this time his friends haven’t seen or heard from him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Albano at 910-989-4073, heather_albano@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2018-003891 when calling.

