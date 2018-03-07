Marines transitioning into civilian life have resources to help through MCCS

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)–Transitioning from the military to civilian life can be daunting but it doesn’t have to be. Marines transitioning into civilian life have multiple resources available to help them in the process.

On average, about 800 Marines transition aboard Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River each month. Helping them through the process is the Personal Professional Development Department within Marine Corps Community Services.

“We offer assistance whether it’s their educational needs, their employment needs and even other general questions they might have in that process of going from active duty back into the civilian world,” Sarah Carr, Personal Professional Development advisor, said.

On Wednesday, 31 aviation companies were on hand at a career fair looking to hire veterans; from airlines to the naval shipyard and even police departments.

Many of the representatives at the event are veterans themselves and know the benefits of hiring Marines.

“There’s one thing that the Marine Corps instills in every Marine that comes through, it’s the work ethic,” veteran Patrick Carr, who now works for Advanced Energy, said. “You know that for the past 4 to 5 years they’ve had to come to work on time. They’ve had to do their job.”

But the process to transition can be daunting. Cpl. Samuel Hess is going through the transitioning process right now.

“ With the military it’s always been pushing an uphill battle carrying that boulder behind you, making sure everyone else is taken care of,” Cpl. Hess, MALS-29, said. “With the civilian sector it’s more of like self-reliance and you don’t have that brotherhood like you do in the military.”

And that’s where MCCS comes in. They offer classes on resume writing, applying for scholarships and relocation information to make the transition easier. Visit their website to find out more.

The next aviation career fair will be held at MCAS New River in spring 2019.