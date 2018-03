TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of identity theft in Tyrrell County.

27-year-old Chase Morris faces 17 counts of identity theft and 17 counts of obtaining property through false pretense.

Tyrrell County deputies say Morris was already on probation for other criminal convictions. He was placed in the Dare County Detention Center on a 100,000 secured bond.

He’s expected in court on Wednesday, March 7th.